Many Janakeeya hotels in Kozhikode find new government order on subsidy hard to digest

August 13, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

While the State government withdrawing the subsidy scheme for Janakeeya hotels have left several such units in the lurch, many units have welcomed the government order.

It was on August 10 that the government order withdrawing the subsidy to the hotels was issued, in retrospective effect since August 1. The Janakeeya hotels were set up under the Kudumbashree Mission during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that commoners got decent meals every day at low costs. The hotels dished out meals at ₹20 while they were provided a subsidy of ₹10 per meal by the government. The government also took care of the water and electricity bills of these hotels besides the rent. The service rendered by the hotels was much appreciated during the pandemic when a large section of the population struggled for survival.

Though the service went on smoothly for almost three years, the hotels had to bear the brunt of the State’s poor financial condition as most of them did not receive their subsidy dues for almost a year. “We are yet to get the subsidy amount for the last nine months. We can repay our loans only if we get the arrears,” said Shyamala A.N., who runs a Janakeeya hotel on Bank Road in the city.

The government has directed the hotels not to charge more than ₹30 for the meals without subsidy, which most hotels find difficult to manage. “In this era of inflation, how can we give a meal for ₹30? There is no profit in it,” said K.S. Latha, who works at a Janakeeya hotel on the outskirts of the city.

Sibija P., who runs a Janakeeya hotel near the mofussil bus stand, however, said profit should not be a concern while delivering the service. “We can manage by serving delicacies other than meals and work hard. Now that we get the whole ₹30 in our hand and do not have to wait for the subsidy, matters are much easier,” she said.

Meanwhile, most groups that run the hotels are banking on the Kudumbashree Mission’s assurance that their subsidy arrears will be paid soon enough to keep their business afloat.

