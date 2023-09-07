Many grama panchayats yet to have portals for e-services

September 07, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even as the government gives prime importance to e-governance and promotion of e-services in tune with technological advancements, many grama panchayats in Kozhikode district are yet to have their own portal to streamline e-services.

Though provisions are present to sanction a special fund for e-governance and social media promotion, no initiatives have come from the local administrators.

In the absence of their own portals, more than 20 out of 70 grama panchayats in the district are still depending on the common portal created for local bodies by the Local Self-Government department. However, these websites offer only basic features without much options for improvement. The templates too are common with minimal options for updates.

A major drawback of the common web portals is that it contains only stale data. The contact details of elected representatives and the details of new online services are yet to be updated. In many panchayats, there are not even technically competent staff to address such e-governance issues.

There are even municipalities that function without having their own updated websites to facilitate various online services. It is at a time when Corporation authorities across the State are having their own unique websites to facilitate such e-services in urban areas. Though there have been demands to post staff for regular management of own websites, creation of such posts are yet to become a reality.

The majority of social media pages created in the names of various local bodies are private as many of the local administrators are yet to step into the area of social media management. Though the reach is high for social media profiles of local bodies, users are now being compelled to depend upon the privately managed pages for information.

“We do not have our own website but it would be addressed soon with the recent allotment of funds for social media management,” said Kodenchery grama panchayat president Alex Thomas. He pointed out that the permission given to local bodies to set apart funds for social media management will definitely change the existing scenario.

V.K. Rasheed, a former Akshaya entrepreneur, said that an updated website for the grama panchayat can facilitate a number of online services that will put an end to the paid services of third parties.

“It is quite a sad development that the local bodies miss even the basic requirement at a time when the whole State boasts of IT-enabled administration and services,” he added.

