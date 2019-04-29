Cyclone Fani: Many fishers yet to respond to yellow alert

Several fishing boats are yet to come back to shore despite the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issuing a yellow alert in Kozhikode district for Monday. The Fisheries Department has also issued a warning.

“It has been a lean season for fishers with the unfavourable climate and subsequent depletion of fisheries resources. They are naturally disinclined to cooperate with any directive that can upset their means of livelihood. However, we hope that many of them return to the harbours by Monday,” said C. Musthafa, a boat owner from Beypore. He added that around 500 fishing boats had left the Beypore harbour alone.

Yellow alert is generally meant for those exposed to risks due to the nature of their activity or location. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala coast in the next two days as the conditions are likely to be rough in view of Cyclone Fani lashing the region.

Wireless messages

Fisheries Department officials said they had already sent wireless messages to all fishing boats on the situation, and that they were all expected to cooperate for their own security. The alert messages were sent frequently, apart from holding discussions with all prominent fishermen’s associations and their welfare committees, they added.

On Sunday, several rounds of public announcements were made on the premises of all fishing harbours to make fishermen families aware of the situation. Officials said it would continue on Monday for covering the maximum number of people. “We have been doing everything possible on our part since we received the message from the higher authorities. We are also confident that the message has already reached all fishers, and they can take the appropriate decision,” said Fisheries Assistant Director P.K. Ranjini. She also pointed out that there was some reluctance on the part of fishers to follow safety instructions.