Many fishermen families decline to join relocation scheme

Kozhikode

06 July 2020 23:43 IST

Shifting of houses from coastal area to remote place will hit livelihood, say fishers

The “Punargeham” project, introduced by the State government for the relocation of fishermen residing along coastal areas which are prone to sea erosion, has not found favour with many of the beneficiaries identified in Kozhikode district. The scheme which was officially launched the other day in Vadakara taluk, includes just 14 families in the first phase.

Though the year-long groundwork for the scheme identified around 550 fishermen families, 308 families declined to join the scheme owing to its alleged flaws. As of now, only 242 families have expressed their willingness to accept the scheme in various taluks in Kozhikode district.

Though there are 66 fishermen families in Vadakara taluk who are ready to change their coastal houses, it is likely to take years to accomplish their dream. The first 14 families selected for the scheme too will have to wait for months to get their houses constructed on the found 50 cents of land identified for the purpose.

In Koyilandy taluk, there are 78 families that have expressed their willingness to cooperate with the scheme and shift from their houses. However, the project implementation is moving at a snail’s pace. The same is the case with Kozhikode taluk where 98 families have expressed their willingness to cooperate with the scheme. A suitable parcel of land is yet to be identified for the majority of applicants.

Though the scheme offers a financial aid of ₹10 lakh for a family to purchase the land and construct the house, the majority of the fishermen families consider the amount too small considering the increasing price of land and construction materials. Proposals related to land pooling and construction of flats to meet this challenge are yet to make any progress in the urban area.

Leaders of fishermen organisations say the shifting of their houses from the coastal area to a remote place is hardly a practical idea as it will affect their vocation and life around harbours.