Many first-time voters this time in Calicut University college union polls

Less than a week from now, a majority of undergraduate and postgraduate students in colleges and study centres affiliated to the University of Calicut will vote for the first time in college union elections.

The elections are being held, after a pandemic-induced gap of two years, on November 8. For the first time, students on the university campus too will choose their union functionaries on the same day. Those who joined courses since the 2020-21 academic year have not been able to exercise their franchise so far.

Campaign is already in full swing on many campuses, and social media platforms are being widely used to canvass votes. In most colleges in the Malabar region, there is an alliance between the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) and the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) under the banner of the United Democratic Students Front. On many campuses, however, the KSU and the MSF are contesting separately. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) is going it alone in most colleges.

The elections are to the posts of chairperson, vice chairperson, general secretary, joint secretary, magazine editor, arts club secretary, university union councillor, and general captain, apart from various batch representatives and department-level associations. Voting will be held between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. on November 8. The results are likely to be declared in the evening.

The university authorities are likely to take a call on holding the university students’ union polls after college union elections.