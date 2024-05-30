ADVERTISEMENT

Mankavu bridge in Kozhikode to be closed for three days

Updated - May 30, 2024 12:19 am IST

Published - May 30, 2024 12:18 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Mankavu bridge on the mini bypass road will be closed for three days from 10 p.m. on May 30 for repair works. Traffic through this route has hence been diverted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long-distance buses through Ramanattukara from Kozhikode shall ply through Arayidathupalam, Thondayad, and Pantheerankavu and take the Pantheerankavu-Mankavu Junction-Arayidathupalam route on the return journey. Short-distance buses shall take the Palayam-Kallai-Meenchanda-Cheruvannur route in both directions.

Other vehicles intending to take the Mankavu-Meenchanda route shall take the Kallai-Feroke route instead. Those heading towards Ramanattukara shall take the Thondayad-Pantheerankavu route in both directions.

To avoid excess traffic on the national highway, the city traffic enforcement unit has suggested that vehicles from the northern part of the city use the Thondayad-Medical College-Edavannapara route to go to the airport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kozhikode / traffic

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US