Mankavu bridge in Kozhikode to be closed for three days

The Mankavu bridge on the mini bypass road will be closed for three days from 10 p.m. on May 30 for repair works. Traffic through this route has hence been diverted.

Long-distance buses through Ramanattukara from Kozhikode shall ply through Arayidathupalam, Thondayad, and Pantheerankavu and take the Pantheerankavu-Mankavu Junction-Arayidathupalam route on the return journey. Short-distance buses shall take the Palayam-Kallai-Meenchanda-Cheruvannur route in both directions.

Other vehicles intending to take the Mankavu-Meenchanda route shall take the Kallai-Feroke route instead. Those heading towards Ramanattukara shall take the Thondayad-Pantheerankavu route in both directions.

To avoid excess traffic on the national highway, the city traffic enforcement unit has suggested that vehicles from the northern part of the city use the Thondayad-Medical College-Edavannapara route to go to the airport.