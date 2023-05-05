ADVERTISEMENT

Mango festival in Kozhikode brings relief to Muthalamada farmers

May 05, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Mayor Beena Philip inaugurates 28th edition of fest organised by Calicut Agri-Horticultural Society

The Hindu Bureau

Fruits on display at the annual mango festival that began at Gandhi Park in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The annual mango festival in Kozhikode has come as a relief to the farmers of Muthalamada in Palakkad who have been struggling to keep their business afloat for the last four years.

The pandemic-induced lull is over, but the farmers find their produce reduced to 20-30% of what it was a few years ago, due to large-scale pest infestation. “We have tried every weapon in our arsenal with the help of the Kerala Agricultural University. But the pests are getting stronger by the day,” said R. Ravi, a farmer from Muthalamada, at the 28th edition of the mango festival that began in Kozhikode on Friday.

“Different pests infest the crop at each stage, from blooming to plucking, affecting the quantity and quality of our produce. While our mangoes have a good market, the low price is disheartening,” he added.

A group of farmers from Muthalamada is in Kozhikode for the mango festival organised by the Calicut Agri-Horticultural Society. The festival was inaugurated by Mayor Beena Philip at Gandhi Park. The event features around 50 different varieties of mangoes from Muthalamada. The rare varieties of mangoes displayed have been brought from the Government Farm at Taliparamba in Kannur. The festival also features mango products such as pickles and juices, besides quality saplings and vegetable seeds.

The mango eating competition, a major attraction of the festival every year, will be held at 4 p.m. on May 7. There will be competitions in making pickles, juices, salads, and pudding, from 11 a.m. on the day.

