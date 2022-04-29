Mango festival back in Kozhikode

Several varieties of the fruit on display

The pandemic curbs in 2020 had badly affected the mango farmers of Muthalamada and neighbouring panchayats in Palakkad district. Tonnes of ripe mangoes were wasted as they could not be sold or transported to other parts of the country until at a later stage when the government intervened to open gateways for the farmers.

Back to Kozhikode after a two-year pandemic-induced gap for the annual mango festival organised by the Calicut Agri-Horticultural Society, R. Ravi, a mango farmer from Muthalamada, is hoping for the best. “The initial public response has been lukewarm. We hope more people turn up in the coming days,” he says. Mr. Ravi is accompanied by five other farmers from the region.

This is the 27th Mango Festival being organised by the Society and, over the years, it has become a much awaited event in the city. The festival that features a wide variety of mangoes, naturally ripened, from Muthalamada, is organised with the aim of creating awareness among the public about mango varieties.

“This year we have brought around 30 different varieties of mangoes, at a price range from ₹60 to ₹200 per kilogram. The price of mangoes is much higher this year than the previous year due to shortage. We had only 25% of the normal produce this year,” says Mr. Ravi.

The Urulan variety at ₹60 is the cheapest while most of the other varieties are priced above ₹100. Malgova, Alphonsa, Sindhooram, Hima Pasanth, Mallikka, Triveni, Banganapalle, Kalapadi, Vazhappovan, Totapuri and Panchavarnam are some of the varieties available for sale while at least 50 varieties are being exhibited outside the sales counters.

“There is a huge demand for the Chakkarakkutti variety, but we couldn’t bring it. However, the variety will be available in the coming days of the festival,” says Mr. Ravi.

The fest also features saplings of various fruit bearing trees, and has a counter for mango juices and pickles. The popular mango eating competition will be held on May 1 at 4 p.m. The festival, that began on Thursday, will conclude on May 4.