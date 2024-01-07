ADVERTISEMENT

Mananchira- Vellimadukunnu road works to begin soon, says Minister

January 07, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas taking stock of the preparatory work for Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road widening at Poolakkadavu in Kozhikode on January 7.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the work on the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road will begin immediately. Visiting the site of the ongoing demolition of buildings at Poolakkadavu as part of the road widening project, the Minister said that 95% of the land acquisition had been completed and tenders for the work would be invited soon. Work on 8.5-kilometre stretch would be completed on a war footing and the four-lane road would be a model stretch with all modern amenities, he added

The Minister also said that a detailed plan for the flyover at Eranhipalam, as part of the proposed ₹1,100-crore Canal City Project, was ready and the project would take off soon.

