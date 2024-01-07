GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mananchira- Vellimadukunnu road works to begin soon, says Minister

January 07, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas taking stock of the preparatory work for Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road widening at Poolakkadavu in Kozhikode on January 7.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas taking stock of the preparatory work for Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road widening at Poolakkadavu in Kozhikode on January 7.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the work on the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road will begin immediately. Visiting the site of the ongoing demolition of buildings at Poolakkadavu as part of the road widening project, the Minister said that 95% of the land acquisition had been completed and tenders for the work would be invited soon. Work on 8.5-kilometre stretch would be completed on a war footing and the four-lane road would be a model stretch with all modern amenities, he added

The Minister also said that a detailed plan for the flyover at Eranhipalam, as part of the proposed ₹1,100-crore Canal City Project, was ready and the project would take off soon.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.