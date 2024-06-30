Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road work to begin this year, says Kerala Public Works Minister

The Public Works department will appoint a committee to facilitate widening works of the Mananchira- Vellimadukunnu Road, which is expected to begin by October- November 2024. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said in a review meeting in Kozhikode on (June 29) Saturday that the work might be included under the Vision 2030 project.

“The committee needs to submit a report analysing the ground situation regarding the widening works within three months and the works shall start immediately. It is expected to be completed in 2025,” the Minister said.

The 8.24-km stretch from Mananchira to Vellimadukunnu, part of the Wayanad Road, was being developed into a 24-metre-wide road as congestion on the stretch had often led to accidents. The project materialised after years of struggle by the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee headed by historian M.G.S. Narayanan.

The land acquisition process for the works have almost been completed. So far, 6.87 hectares have been acquired, which includes residential plots, commercial buildings, and private property. Most buildings on the acquired land have already been demolished and the former land owners had been served a notice to vacate the land by (June 30) Sunday. The compensations and the rehabilitation packages for vendors and their employees have been distributed. KPMG private limited won the tender for the development works.

The Minister’s decision came at a time when the action committee as well as the Nadakkavu Development Committee were planning to launch an agitation as the works were being delayed unreasonably even after the acquisition process was completed.

