GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road work to begin this year, says Kerala Public Works Minister

Committee to study the present status of the project and submit report within three months

Published - June 30, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Most of the buildings in the plots acquired for the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road project have been demolished. A view from near Mananchira. 

Most of the buildings in the plots acquired for the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road project have been demolished. A view from near Mananchira.  | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Public Works department will appoint a committee to facilitate widening works of the Mananchira- Vellimadukunnu Road, which is expected to begin by October- November 2024. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said in a review meeting in Kozhikode on (June 29) Saturday that the work might be included under the Vision 2030 project.

“The committee needs to submit a report analysing the ground situation regarding the widening works within three months and the works shall start immediately. It is expected to be completed in 2025,” the Minister said.

The 8.24-km stretch from Mananchira to Vellimadukunnu, part of the Wayanad Road, was being developed into a 24-metre-wide road as congestion on the stretch had often led to accidents. The project materialised after years of struggle by the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee headed by historian M.G.S. Narayanan.

The land acquisition process for the works have almost been completed. So far, 6.87 hectares have been acquired, which includes residential plots, commercial buildings, and private property. Most buildings on the acquired land have already been demolished and the former land owners had been served a notice to vacate the land by (June 30) Sunday. The compensations and the rehabilitation packages for vendors and their employees have been distributed. KPMG private limited won the tender for the development works.

The Minister’s decision came at a time when the action committee as well as the Nadakkavu Development Committee were planning to launch an agitation as the works were being delayed unreasonably even after the acquisition process was completed.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.