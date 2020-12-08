Mananchira Square, foot overbridge thrown open to public

The renovated Mananchira Square and the mechanised foot overbridge on Rajaji Road were thrown open to the public on Monday, weeks after they were formally inaugurated.

The foot overbridge was opened on November 2 amidst much fanfare, but with some finishing works pending, it could not be put to use at the time. The bridge, which has escalators and lifts, was built across Rajaji Road in the heart of the city at a cost of ₹11.3 crore, connecting V.K. Krishna Menon Indoor Stadium and the mofussil bus stand.

Binu Francis, Secretary of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, said the bridge had been well accepted by the public. It was expected to ease traffic on the busy road to a great extent.

Favourite haunt

The renovated Mananchira Square was opened in the last week of October. However, the popular hang out destination of Kozhikode remained closed considering the difficulty in controlling crowd on account of COVID-19 threat.

Unexpected rain put a damper on the first day when Mananchira Square was thrown open to the public. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The square was renovated at a cost of ₹1.7 crore by the Tourism Department. The facilities offered include an amphi theatre, cobbled pathways, domes, ornamental lighting, notice boards, toilet block, stalls and cafeteria.

The square will now be open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for morning walkers and later from 3 p.m. onwards for the evening crowd. All facilities will now be available for the public, except the toilet block and cafeteria. “The tendering process for the maintenance of these two could not be started as the council is not in session. It will be done as soon as the new council assumes power,” Mr. Francis said.