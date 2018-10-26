Management conclave ‘Backwaters’ begins on Friday

Stalwarts from banking, government, and industry will come together at a three-day annual management festival, Backwaters’ 18, beginning on Friday at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK).

Last year’s event was attended by 22,000 students from 150 B-schools. The theme of the festival this year is Disruptive Diversity. The event will witness a series of competitions, events, and workshops.

Tirthankar Patnaik, chief strategist, Mizuho Bank; V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, and Siddhartha Sanyal, chief economist, Barclays India, will speak at the conclave.

There will be workshops conducted by Google, Optum, and Reliance.