Kozhikode

Management conclave ‘Backwaters’ begins on Friday

more-in

Disruptive Diversity is the theme of fest to be held at IIMK

Stalwarts from banking, government, and industry will come together at a three-day annual management festival, Backwaters’ 18, beginning on Friday at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK).

Last year’s event was attended by 22,000 students from 150 B-schools. The theme of the festival this year is Disruptive Diversity. The event will witness a series of competitions, events, and workshops.

Tirthankar Patnaik, chief strategist, Mizuho Bank; V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, and Siddhartha Sanyal, chief economist, Barclays India, will speak at the conclave.

There will be workshops conducted by Google, Optum, and Reliance.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 10:29:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/management-conclave-backwaters-begins-on-friday/article25326501.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY