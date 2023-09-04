Management, advisory panels set up for organ transplant institute in Kozhikode

September 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Kerala government, will head a project management committee as well as a project advisory committee of the proposed Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant in Kozhikode, whose members include medical experts from across the globe.

The government issued an order for the purpose on September 1 based on a report submitted by Biju Pottakkat, special officer for the project. Dr. Biju is Professor, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry.

The other members of the project management committee are B. Ekbal, member, Kerala State Planning Board; Satheesan Balasubramanian, director, Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalassery; Secretary, Department of Finance; Director of Health Services; Director of Medical Education; Principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode; Executive Director, Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation; finance officer and administrative officer of the Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant; a nominee of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board; Chief Engineer, Buildings, Public Works Department; and the District Medical Officer, Kozhikode or his/her nominee. Dr. Biju is the member secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the project advisory committee include K.K. Madhavan, Director, National University Centre for Organ Transplantation, Singapore; Abraham George, Professor and Head, Department of Architecture and Regional Planning, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur; Narayan Prasad, Professor and Head, Nephrology, Kidney Transplant Centre, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow; Paramseswaran Hari, Professor, Division of Hematology, Medical College, Wisconsin, Millwaukee, U.S.; R.V. Kumar, Professor and Head, Cardiothoracic Surgery and Heart Transplantation, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad; and T.K. Jayakumar, Head, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Government Medical College, Kottayam.

Meanwhile, HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd., the project consultant, has extended the last date for submission of e-tender for the appointment of a comprehensive architectural consultant for the institute to September 18. This reportedly follows requests from bidders, who sought at least two more months more for the submission of the tender documents. Earlier, the last date for submission of tenders was September 4. The technical bid for e-tendering will be opened on September 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.