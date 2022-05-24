Man who stabbed father under observation

The man who allegedly stabbed his father to death at Nadapuram on Sunday is under police observation, as he recuperates from his self-inflicted injury at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Mohammed Ali, 35, is reportedly suffering from mental illness and had allegedly stabbed his sleeping father Sooppy, 65, in the chest at their home at Thuneri. Sooppy’s wife Nabeesa, 55, and younger son Muneer, 28, were injured in the scuffle. The duo are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Nadapuram police are investigating the case.