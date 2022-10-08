Man who planted about 150 trees on crematorium premises alleges raw deal from Kozhikode Corpn.

Civic body accused of violating assurance given to human rights panel that trees would be protected during development of crematorium

Prashanth Kumar at the Mavoor Road crematorium near the pile of trees cut down on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

T. Prashanth Kumar from Eranhipalam in Kozhikode feels that the Kozhikode Corporation crematorium on Mavoor Road is a sanctuary. But a dozen trees that he had planted there were cut down on Saturday for the proposed development of the crematorium.

The destruction is also a violation of the assurance given by the Kozhikode Corporation and the Department of Forests to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) a couple of years ago.

Mr. Kumar always had an inclination to plant and nurture rare plants, some medicinal while some others with religious significance. He later chose the Thrissala Temple at Eranhipalam as his planting hub to make sure that his act benefited a larger community.

In 2015, he shifted focus to the crematorium as he felt more at peace there than at the temple. He planted around 150 rare plants, big and small, on the crematorium premises, and within a short time they grew into trees with his diligent care.

The Corporation’s plans for the development of the crematorium rang alarm bells, and Mr. Kumar felt the need to protect his pet plants. He approached the SHRC in 2019 demanding protection for the plants. The Department of Forests and the Corporation Secretary in their reports to the SHRC assured that the plants would be taken care of.

However, a variety of rare plants, including ‘Pezhu’, ‘Manchadi’, Banyan, Arjuna tree, ‘Eezha Chembakam’, and ‘Vatta’ were cut down on Saturday. “They [Forest department and Corporation Secretary] have violated their promise to the SHRC, and the Commission is my last resort to protect the rest of the plants,” said Mr. Kumar.

The Corporation Secretary was unavailable for comments.