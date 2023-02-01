Man who left home fearing gold smugglers’ racket tracked down to Goa

February 01, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 37-year-old Gulf-returnee, who was believed to have been endangered by a gold smugglers’ racket till very recently, was tracked down to Goa after a six-month-long intensive probe by the District Crime Branch (Kozhikode Rural) squad.

Meppayur native Vadakkekandi Deepak, who was reportedly working at a hotel in Goa, was identified with the support of Malayalee Samajam workers there on Tuesday.

It was on June 6, 2022 that Deepak, who had returned from Abu Dhabi, went missing from his home following suspected double-crossing attempts. The police had assumed that he was murdered by the racket. His family had even mistakenly cremated the body of another person named Irshad after a faulty identification process.

“The faulty cremation came to light following a DNA test. The unburnt mortal remains of Irshad were later handed over to his family on August, 8, 2022,” said a senior police officer who was part of the investigation.

According to sources in the District Crime Branch, Deepak was secretly working at a hotel in Panaji. He was scared of a possible hostile action from agents of smugglers following a suspected double-crossing attempt by him. In police custody, he denied charges of his suspected alliance with gold smugglers.

Police sources said his suspected links and financial deals would be investigated again as part of the probe into the recent man missing cases in connection with suspected gold smuggling incidents. The Meppayur police who initially investigated the case had handed it over to the District Crime Branch for a high-level probe.

ADVERTISEMENT