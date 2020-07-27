Man who fled from mental health centre in custody

The Kozhikode City police on Sunday took into custody one more person who had recently escaped from the Government Mental Health Centre here. The man who allegedly attempted to escape using a stolen motorbike was detained during a vehicle checking by the patrol squad near NGO Quarters. According to the police, the escapee was a remand prisoner and had been undergoing treatment at the Mental Health Centre. Though a police squad spotted him on the road on Saturday, he fled from the scene.

It was on July 22 that he escaped from the hospital along with three others. One of them was tracked from Tirur a few days after the incident.

The police said the man would be quarantined after collecting his samples for COVID-19 test. They added that search was on for the two other escapees who were involved in various criminal cases.