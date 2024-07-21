Man under ‘virtual arrest’ loses ₹1.5 cr. to conmen in online fraud

Despite awareness drives by the police and cyber experts, extortion of money by fraudsters impersonating as law enforcement officers has occurred again in the district. In a recent incident, a Kozhikode native reportedly lost ₹1.5 crore.

The fraudsters, posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, told the victim that he was under “virtual arrest” for allegedly receiving black money in several bank accounts opened in his name in Mumbai.

They contacted him via WhatsApp and extorted a large sum in multiple instalments, claiming it was to avoid immediate arrest and custodial interrogation. According to police sources, the man believed the fraudsters as they showed him forged documents, including court warrants, enforcement letters, and orders with CBI stamps. They also convinced him that the amount credited to their account would be returned on completion of the investigation.

“Similar complaints have been registered where fraudsters claimed that individuals were under investigation for receiving consignments containing drugs. Many people responded to these online threats by paying money,” said a police officer from the cyber cell. He added that no investigative agencies would ever resort to virtual arrests or demand money.

Incidents of extortion involving threats to release individuals’ nude videos, and the use of fake e-commerce sites offering products at cheaper rates have also come to the attention of the cyber police.

In a recent alert, email users were advised to use strong passwords instead of easily identifiable ones like personal mobile numbers. The passwords should be a combination of letters in upper and lower cases, numbers and symbols, they added.