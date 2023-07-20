ADVERTISEMENT

Man turns violent at Koyilandy hospital

July 20, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police and security staff at the Government Taluk Hospital, Koyilandy, overpowered a man taken there for medical examination after he turned violent on Wednesday night.

According to sources, Shajith, a native of Kannur, smashed parts of the dressing room window and held a piece of glass, ready to attack others. He had gone to the police station claiming that he was being attacked by someone to whom he had lent money. Shajith later reportedly banged his head on the grill window of the station and injured himself.

He was taken to the hospital for medical examination and to dress the wound. Shajith allegedly turned violent when the medical staff were attending to him. The police and the security staff struggled to overpower him. In the melee, a few police personnel and the security staff got injured. Shajith was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

