Man stabs woman bank employee in office

Kozhikode

15 November 2021 22:46 IST

The Balussery police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old man from Nanminda, who allegedly stabbed a woman bank employee while she was at work. M. Biju, the suspect in the case, was charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place at a cooperative bank in Nanminda around 2 p.m. According to the police, the man reached the bank with a knife in search of his former wife working there as a clerk.

However, failing to identify her in mask among other employees, he attacked the woman who resembled his former wife, the police said.

The woman, who sustained serious injuries on her hand, was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Further investigations are on.