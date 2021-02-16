Kozhikode

Man stabs wife to death

A 30-year old man of Kodiyathur near Mukkom in Kozhikode district, was arrested on the charge of stabbing his wife to death suspecting her fidelity, the police said on Tuesday.

The Mukkom police, who arrested Saheer, said that he stabbed his wife, Muhsila, on her neck after a heated argument over the issue early on Tuesday. Mukkom Circle Inspector S. Nizam said that a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. A post mortem was conducted on the body of the victim at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The accused was subjected to forensic and DNA tests. He would be produced in the magistrate’s court on Wednesday, the police said.

