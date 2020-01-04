Kozhikode

Man, son held on charge of raping minor girl

The Kuttiyadi police on Thursday night arrested a 48-year-old man and his 22-year-old son on the charge of raping a minor girl. Santhosh and Arun Lal, the suspects in the case, were detained by a police squad led by Circle Inspector N. Sunil Kumar. The two who were charged under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and various other Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

