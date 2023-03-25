Man remanded in judicial custody for sexual assault on Russian woman

March 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

Akhil Kunhammad, who was arrested by the Koorachundu police on Friday on charge of sexually assaulting a 27-year-old Russian woman, was remanded in judicial custody by the Perambra Judicial First Class Magistrate Court for 14 days. A senior police officer heading the probe said the statement of the foreign national would be recorded soon under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The police said the man hailing from Kalangali was reportedly in a live-in relationship with the woman after their return to the village from Qatar nearly three weeks ago. The incident leading to his arrest took place last Wednesday. The woman reportedly jumped off a building following a spat with Kunhammad, who allegedly assaulted her multiple times.

A senior officer at the Koorachundu police station said he was remanded in judicial custody on Friday night after he was charged under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code based on the woman’s complaint. Details of the alleged assault came to light with the support of an interpreter appointed by the police. A few local residents also gave statements against the man.

Noticing media reports on the suspected assault, officials of the Russian Embassy have sought details of the case as part of facilitating the safe return of the woman to her country after treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode. According to the Special Branch officers here, Russian Consulate officials requested the Kozhikode Rural police and the MCH authorities to ensure all possible legal and medical support for the woman.