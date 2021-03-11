Man kills wife, ends life

KOZHIKODE

11 March 2021 22:38 IST

A native of Atholi in Kozhikode district, who was accused of killing his wife by smashing her head with a log, was found dead on Thursday morning.

According to sources, Krishnan, 59, hit his wife, Shobhana, 50, when she was sleeping. The murder reportedly occurred around 12 a.m. Shobhana died some time later and there was none else at home. Though the police and local residents searched for Krishnan who fled the spot after the incident, he could not be found.

Later, Krishnan was found hanging near their ancestral house. Family disputes are reported to have led to the murder.

