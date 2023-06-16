Man killed in car accident near Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode

June 16, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 45-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving plunged into a river at Thambalamanna near Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode district on Friday. The victim was identified as Mujahir, a resident of Pachakkadavu. His co-passenger Rahees, who sustained grave injuries in the accident, was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The accident took place at 11.30 a.m. The two were reportedly on their way to Thiruvambadi. It was a group of road workers who first rushed to the spot and reported the accident to the fire and rescue squad for help.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.