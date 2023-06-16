HamberMenu
Man killed in car accident near Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode

June 16, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving plunged into a river at Thambalamanna near Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode district on Friday. The victim was identified as Mujahir, a resident of Pachakkadavu. His co-passenger Rahees, who sustained grave injuries in the accident, was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The accident took place at 11.30 a.m. The two were reportedly on their way to Thiruvambadi. It was a group of road workers who first rushed to the spot and reported the accident to the fire and rescue squad for help.

