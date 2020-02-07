Kozhikode

Man injured in drunken brawl

A 39-year old man who sustained serious injuries in a drunken brawl at Arayidathupalam was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

P. Jayadevan, a resident of Narikkuni, was attacked by the suspect using a broken beer bottle.

The man suffered injuries on his neck and right hand. The Kasaba police registered a case and started investigation into the incident. A Tamil Nadu native has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

