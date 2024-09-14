ADVERTISEMENT

Man injured in accident involving uninsured KSRTC bus awarded compensation

Published - September 14, 2024 12:02 am IST - Kozhikode

KSRTC asked to remit the amount as fine for operating the vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Principal Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹8.44 lakh to a 27-year-old man who sustained grievous injuries in a road accident involving an uninsured Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

Based on the judgment by Tribunal judge K. Rajesh, the KSRTC Managing Director and the bus driver involved will have to give the compensation amount to P.P. Rahid Moideen, a resident of Parambil Bazar, who met with the accident at Eranhipalam on January 19, 2021.

The court found that the bus had no valid insurance at the time of the accident. Complaints against the driver citing speed limit violations and negligent driving were also found to be true. M. Muhammed Firdouse appeared for the petitioner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US