Man injured in accident involving uninsured KSRTC bus awarded compensation

KSRTC asked to remit the amount as fine for operating the vehicle

Published - September 14, 2024 12:02 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Principal Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹8.44 lakh to a 27-year-old man who sustained grievous injuries in a road accident involving an uninsured Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

Based on the judgment by Tribunal judge K. Rajesh, the KSRTC Managing Director and the bus driver involved will have to give the compensation amount to P.P. Rahid Moideen, a resident of Parambil Bazar, who met with the accident at Eranhipalam on January 19, 2021.

The court found that the bus had no valid insurance at the time of the accident. Complaints against the driver citing speed limit violations and negligent driving were also found to be true. M. Muhammed Firdouse appeared for the petitioner.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / road accident

