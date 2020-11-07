Kozhikode

Man held with 8 kg of ganja

Man held with ganja

The Mavoor police on Saturday arrested a Nilambur native with 8 kg of ganja. Mohammad Swalih, the accused in the case, was arrested during a vehicle checking near Koolimadu. A car used for smuggling the weed was also impounded.

