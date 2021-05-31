Man held on theft charge

Kozhikode

31 May 2021 22:20 IST

The Beypore police on Monday arrested a Malappuram native on the charge of stealing the engine of a fishing boat recently from the Chaliyam fish landing centre.

K.P. Salam, the prime suspect in the incident, was nabbed while he was trying to sell the stolen engine along with a fishing boat.

The engine was worth ₹1.5 lakh. The police said they were on the look-out of Salam’s close partners in the crime.

