December 21, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police on Thursday arrested a Malappuram native who was suspected of sexually abusing a woman while allegedly performing black magic to cure her illness. Abdurahiman, the suspect, was nabbed by the Kunnamangalam police from Areekode village. Police sources said the man had been arrested earlier in a child abuse case. He had been granted bail in the incident. The latest case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, they said.