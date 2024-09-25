ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charges of sexual harassment on social media

Published - September 25, 2024 11:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamarassery police, on September 23 (Monday), arrested a youth on charges of sexually harassing women on social media and elsewhere.

Mohammed Fazil, 22, from Perumballi near Thamarassery, had allegedly created fake profiles and bombarded two women in his locality with obscene images, both morphed and otherwise.

The two women had complained to the Thamarassery police and the cyber cell in Kozhikode that they were harassed between March 2023 and August 2024. A team led by Thamarassery Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Pramod arrested the youth based on the women’s complaint.

He has been charged under the IT Act for harassment of women as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Protection Act. He was produced at the Kozhikode District Sessions Court and remanded in police custody.

