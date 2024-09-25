GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held on charges of sexual harassment on social media

Published - September 25, 2024 11:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamarassery police, on September 23 (Monday), arrested a youth on charges of sexually harassing women on social media and elsewhere.

Mohammed Fazil, 22, from Perumballi near Thamarassery, had allegedly created fake profiles and bombarded two women in his locality with obscene images, both morphed and otherwise.

The two women had complained to the Thamarassery police and the cyber cell in Kozhikode that they were harassed between March 2023 and August 2024. A team led by Thamarassery Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Pramod arrested the youth based on the women’s complaint.

He has been charged under the IT Act for harassment of women as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Protection Act. He was produced at the Kozhikode District Sessions Court and remanded in police custody.

Published - September 25, 2024 11:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / sexual assault & rape / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.