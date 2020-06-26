Kozhikode

Man held on charge of sexually abusing minor

The Chevayur police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old man who was accused of sexually abusing a minor girl with visual impairment.

Athul Raj, a native of Kakkodi, who left the country after the incident which took place in 2019, was arrested by a police team led by sub inspector Shibu F. Paul.

According to the police, the 12-year-old was sexually abused six months ago while she was at the house of one of her relatives. The accused man who was charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, was working there at the time of the incident, they said.

