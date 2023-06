June 13, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

Kozhikode

The Edachery police in Kozhikode have arrested a 35-year-old man on charge of sexually abusing a differently abled woman. The arrested is K.T. Younus, a native of Kuttikkattur in the district. The victim was working at a shelter for the destitute at Edachery where the accused was the caretaker. He is reported to have exploited her some time ago. Younus was produced in a local court and remanded in judicial custody.