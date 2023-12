December 28, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - KANNUR

The police detained a man, identified as Umesh, on charge of hacking his wife at Iritty in the district on Wednesday morning. The victim, Sajitha of Kunnoth, was rushed to the taluk hospital with severe neck injuries.

The couple, who had separated, were embroiled in a legal battle.

The police acted swiftly, apprehending Umesh following the attack. Sajitha is being closely monitored at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT