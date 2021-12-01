Man held on charge of assaulting minor girl

The Kasaba police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old man on the charge of molesting a Plus One student while she was on her way to school in the morning.

The suspect, Biju Kalathil, was charged under Section 354 (punishment for outraging the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code and various other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

It was the girl who herself foiled the attempt of the man to escape from the spot after the incident.

Later, a few local residents also joined her to overpower him. He had allegedly tried to assault another woman also the same day.

According to police sources, the man had suspected symptoms of mental illness. He would be produced in the POCSO Court on completion of a medical check-up, they said.