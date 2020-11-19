KOZHIKODE

19 November 2020 22:44 IST

Man held in cash snatching case

The Kunnamangalam police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old Alappuzha native, who was reportedly at large in connection with a cash snatching case. Afsal was nabbed on the basis of the statement of K. Rajesh, another Alappuzha native, who was held on the same day of the incident. According to the police, a four-member gang was behind the incident which took place on November 14.

The complainant had lost ₹19,000 in the incident. A police officer said the gang had intercepted the victim’s motorbike at Peringalam near Kunnamangalam.