Updated: 19 November 2020 22:44 IST
Man held in cash snatching case
The Kunnamangalam police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old Alappuzha native, who was reportedly at large in connection with a cash snatching case. Afsal was nabbed on the basis of the statement of K. Rajesh, another Alappuzha native, who was held on the same day of the incident. According to the police, a four-member gang was behind the incident which took place on November 14.
The complainant had lost ₹19,000 in the incident. A police officer said the gang had intercepted the victim’s motorbike at Peringalam near Kunnamangalam.
