Man held for throwing beer bottles at women football players from Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikode Kasaba police arrested a City Corporation staff after he allegedly threw beer bottles at women members of Gokulam Kerala FC football team who hail from Ghana.

According to sources, Arun Kumar, 34, of Melemullasseri Parambil Aliyottuparambil, Kuthiravattom, is a lower division clerk in the Kozhikode Corporation office.

The incident happened around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday when the three team members were coming out of the EMS Stadium after practice. They were waiting outside the western gate of the stadium for a vehicle to return to their accommodation at Kottuli. Two among them were injured as the beer bottle broke into pieces and hit them. When another member walked up to Arun Kumar to question this, he reportedly pulled her hair. Subsequently, the team management filed a complaint with the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injuries are reportedly not severe.