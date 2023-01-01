ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for stabbing youth to death in Wayanad

January 01, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALPETTA

Incident follows an altercation on missing the key of a scooter

The Hindu Bureau

The Meppadi police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a youth to death at Karpoorakkadu in the district on Sunday.

The police said Roopesh alias Vavi, 39, of Erumatthadathil at Karpoorakkadu allegedly stabbed Murshid, 23, son of Muhammad Ali of Kavundath at Kunnamangalam Vayal, around 1.30 a.m. on the day following an altercation on missing the key of a scooter of Murshid’s friend.

Though Murshid was rushed to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, he succumbed to injuries on the way, the police added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Murshid’s friend Nishad, 25, sustained injuries in the attack and he was admitted to a private medical college at Meppadi, the police said.

The accused would be produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court here, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US