Man held for stabbing youth to death in Wayanad

Incident follows an altercation on missing the key of a scooter

January 01, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Meppadi police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a youth to death at Karpoorakkadu in the district on Sunday.

The police said Roopesh alias Vavi, 39, of Erumatthadathil at Karpoorakkadu allegedly stabbed Murshid, 23, son of Muhammad Ali of Kavundath at Kunnamangalam Vayal, around 1.30 a.m. on the day following an altercation on missing the key of a scooter of Murshid’s friend.

Though Murshid was rushed to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, he succumbed to injuries on the way, the police added.

Murshid’s friend Nishad, 25, sustained injuries in the attack and he was admitted to a private medical college at Meppadi, the police said.

The accused would be produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court here, the police said.

