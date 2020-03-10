Kozhikode

Man held for dumping accident victim’s body near Vadakkanchery

The deceased was identified as Venkitesappa, 67, from Muddanayakanahalli in Karnataka

The police arrested a man from Byagadadenahalli, Bengaluru, in connection with an unidentified body found at Panniyankara, near Vadakkanchery, on Monday. The deceased was identified as Venkitesappa, 67, from Muddanayakanahalli in Karnataka.

Angan Mitra, 37, was arrested for dumping the body at Panniyankara. Venkitesappa had been hit by the car driven by Angan Mitra at Thimmasandra in Karnataka on Wednesday. Mitra took the victim in his car to the hospital. When he died on the way, Mitra decided to dump the body. He drove over 15 hours from Karnataka to Kerala and dumped the body at Panniyankara on Thursday.

