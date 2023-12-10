Man held after nephew’s wife found dead

December 10, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - Kozhikode

The Edachery police in Kozhikode have arrested a native of Kunnummakkara in the district in connection with the death of his nephew’s wife.

Thazheputhiyottil Haneefa was taken into custody on December 8 after Shebina, 30, his nephew Thattarkandi Habeeb’s wife, was found dead at Habeeb’s house at Kunnummakkara on Monday. The police have charged him with Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide), 498 A(Husband or relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Haneefa was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody. R. Hariprasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vadakara, is investigating the case.

Haneefa was taken into custody after CCTV footage of him assaulting Shebina were released by her relatives. Habeeb is working abroad. Shebina’s relatives have alleged that his relatives had physically attacked her just hours before her death on December 4, Monday. She had been tortured earlier too, and Shebina was planning to move out of her husband’s house. Monday’s scuffle followed Shebina’s demand to return the gold ornaments given to her during the marriage. Thereafter she shut herself up in her room and ended her life. Though her 10-year-old daughter had alerted the relatives that something was amiss, they reportedly did not bother to check. Later, Habeeb gave a call from abroad saying there was some trouble in his house. Shebina’s relatives reached the house and broke open the door only to find her dead.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

