Man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor girl

KOZHIKODE

01 October 2021 00:16 IST

Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor girl

A fast track court here on Thursday sentenced a 46-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on a minor girl during a school excursion. A fine of ₹1 lakh was also imposed. It was in 2018 that the incident leading to the arrest of the Eramangalam native took place.

Advertising

Advertising