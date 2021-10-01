KozhikodeKOZHIKODE 01 October 2021 00:16 IST
Man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor girl
A fast track court here on Thursday sentenced a 46-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on a minor girl during a school excursion. A fine of ₹1 lakh was also imposed. It was in 2018 that the incident leading to the arrest of the Eramangalam native took place.
