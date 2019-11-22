Man found dead

Kozhikode: A 55-year old man was found dead at Thondayad in Kozhikode city on Thursday. Medical College Police identified the dead as M.T. Mani, a native of Kottuli. He was reported missing from his home on November 14. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the man had been suffering from epilepsy. He was reportedly falling into a waterlogged area, the police said.

