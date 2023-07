July 30, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 31-year-old man was found dead in a well near the house of his friend at Purameri on Sunday. The police identified the victim as Sidharth Babu. He reportedly went missing from his home two days ago. The body was recovered with the support of Fire and Rescue Service officers.

